ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Taliban seek ‘lion’s share of power’?

Reuters 04 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The Taliban and the Kabul government are far apart in U.S.-backed talks on bringing peace to Afghanistan, with the insurgents demanding “the lion’s share of power” in any new government, the special U.S. envoy said on Tuesday.

Afghan-born veteran US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad’s bleak assessment of the peace process coincides with the Taliban advancing on provincial capitals that have uprooted thousands of civilians as the US troop pullout nears completion after 20 years of war.

“At this point, they (the Taliban) are demanding that they take the lion’s share of power in the next government given the military situation as they see it,” Khalilzad told the Aspen Security Forum in an online conference.

Second loud blast followed by gunfire rocks Afghan capital

The deadlocked negotiations in Doha were the subject of a telephone call on Tuesday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with them agreeing on the need accelerate talks, the U.S. State Department said.

Blinken and Ghani also “condemned the ongoing Taliban attacks and displacement of the civilian population,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The Taliban’s rapid advances have fueled fears that the insurgents aim to re-establish by force their harsh brand of Islamist rule ended by the 2001 U.S.-led invasion, including the repression of women and the independent media.

The insurgents say they want a peace deal.

Khalilzad was the architect of the U.S.-Taliban deal for a U.S. troop pullout reached in February 2020.

Ghani blames US

In his rare public assessment of the Doha talks started under that deal, Khalilzad said peace can only be reached through a ceasefire and negotiations that would establish a transitional government.

Ghani’s administration says the talks should focus on “bringing the Taliban into the current government,” he said.

The Taliban contend that Ghani’s government “is the result of military occupation” and they want an agreement on a transitional government and constitution, Khalilzad continued.

“They are far apart,” he said. “They are trying to affect each other’s calculus and the terms by what they are doing on the battlefield.”

Zalmay Khalilzad Ashraf Ghani Taliban Afghan forces Antony Blinken Ned Price Kabul government peace to Afghanistan

Taliban seek ‘lion’s share of power’?

Nepra terms revenue-based load shedding ‘illegal’

Pakistan reaches 1m shots a day

‘Balochistan Green Tractor Programme’ launched

Education, growth & governance: WB, Pakistan discuss partnership framework

Mogas posts highest-ever sale of 0.81m tons in July

Kabul hit by powerful explosion, gunfire, at least three dead

Tobacco, sugar, fertiliser and cement: Manufacturers told to obtain registration certificates

22 high polio-risk districts: PM calls for speeding up efforts

Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway station

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters