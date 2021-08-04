Ulema agree on code of conduct for Muharram

KARACHI: Religio-political parties, Ulema and Mashaikh have agreed upon "a code of ethics" to ensure sectarian harmony during the month of Muharram.

The code of ethics was agreed upon in a joint meeting, organized by Pakistan Ulema Council, chaired by Chairman Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister on Inter-religions harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

According to joint a declaration issued after the meeting, a coordination system has been put in place through the office of Special Representative of Prime Minister to ensure peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

For this purpose, coordination offices have been set up in Lahore and Islamabad to deal with any untoward situation during the month of Muharram. The meeting was attended by the scholars from different schools of thought.-PR

