PML-N to be divided into 'N' & 'S' factions soon: Firdous

Recorder Report 04 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has claimed that the PML-N will further divide into 'N' and 'S' League as both factions are at loggerheads for their vested interests.

"Maryam Safdar is playing the role of agent provocateur to snatch party (PML-N) from her aging uncle but she has forgotten that voters are disgruntled with the Sharif family and they have shown their distrust over the PML-N narrative in every election held in GB, AJK and PP-38 Sialkot," Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this while addressing a press conference flanked by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun at the DGPR Office here on Tuesday.

Dr Firdous maintained that promotion of education, IT and innovation are some of the priority areas of the PTI-led government, as Pakistan is committed to revamping the educational institutions through sustained holistic reforms. For this purpose, colleges and universities are being upgraded and strengthened through funding for encouraging research in higher education institutions. This would help to rectify the malpractices meted out with the education sector in the past, she added.

Dr Firdous said the political roots of PML-N have been fully uprooted in Sialkot, as people are fed up with the party. The political circus of Maryam Safdar is ended by political mercenaries and voters have refused to give the vote to PML-N which always speaks against the country, she said. The disgust of the people towards PML-N is visible in every constituency, she said. I along with Ahsan Saleem Baryar and PTI leadership have dented the PML-N fort in Sialkot, she added. She said that Maryum has quarantined herself to avoid her spade of defeats everywhere.

To a question, she said that Zardari and PML-N marriage of convenience has ended in a fiasco. However, PML-N is trying to attack PTI to weaken Zardari but Zardari has preferred to remain silent in the backdrop of the strong Pakistan-centric narrative of PM Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Firdous Ashiq Awan PMLN Maryam Safdar Raja Yasir Humayun Ahsan Saleem Baryar

