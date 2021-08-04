12 more Covid deaths in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight soaring the death toll to 6,069 while 2,438 new cases emerged as 19,427 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday said 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,069 or 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 19,427 samples were tested which detected 2,438 cases that makes 12.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,059,344 tests have been conducted against which 389,682 cases were diagnosed. He said 85.6 percent of the diagnosed cases or 333,650 patients have recovered, including 548 overnight.

The CM said that currently 49,963 patients were under treatment: 48,497 in home isolation, 1,428 at different hospitals and 38 patients in Isolation Centres. He added that the condition of 1,240 patients was stated to be critical, including 110 shifted to ventilators.

He said out of 2,438 new cases, 1,845 were detected from Karachi. He said 523 cases were reported in Karachi East, 465 in Karachi Central, 347 in Karachi South, 263 in Korangi and 140 in Karachi West.

As many as 120 cases were detected in Hyderabad, 107 in Malir, 53 in Sujawal, 45 in Sanghar, 39 in Naushehro Feroze, 35 in Mirpurkhas, 34 in Jamshoro, 27 in Tharparkar, 26 in Tando Allahyar, 23 in Badin, 21 in Matiari, 19 in Dadu, 17 in Tando Mohammad Khan, 14 in Kashmore, 13 in Nawabshah, 5 in Ghotki, 4 in Sukkur, 3 in Larkana, while Thatta and Jacobabad witnessed one case each. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

