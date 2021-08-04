Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of an innocent Kashmiri in custody of Indian Occupation forces and of another youth in fake encounter in Bandipora district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

More than 100 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK during the current year alone. The occupation army has intensified arbitrary detention of Kashmiris and their extra-judicial killings in the name of so-called "cordon-and-search operations".

Refusal to return human remains of those martyred to their families for funeral reflects moral bankruptcy of the current BJP government in New Delhi.-PR

