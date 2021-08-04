ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
Pakistan, Japan to hold joint dialogue this year

Recorder Report 04 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A joint dialogue between public and private sector of Pakistan and Japan is scheduled to be held in the second half of the current year. Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) Fareena Mazhar held a meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda here on Tuesday.

She assured the ambassador of full support in regards to facilitation of Japanese investment in Pakistan. During the meeting, both sides underscored the need of bilateral investment, creating mutually beneficial scenarios.

The ambassador of Japan apprised the secretary about a joint dialogue between government and private sector of Pakistan and Japan scheduled for second half of the year.

He also shared that next year will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, which will act as an opportunity to further strengthen the already cordial relations between the two countries.

The ambassador called on the secretary, Board of Investment (BOI) Fareena Mazhar along with Japanese investors here on Tuesday. The secretary, while speaking to the ambassador and other participants highlighted the numerous investment opportunities available to foreign investors in Pakistan.

The ambassador appreciated the secretary and her team for working towards creating a conducive environment for existing and potential investors and expressed interest of Japanese companies for further investment in Pakistan.

He indicated that some Japanese companies are expected to tap Pakistan's market soon. While discussing potential investment opportunities with the secretary, Matsuda specifically showed interest in food processing and automobile sectors, which are already the priority sectors of Pakistan in term of incentives.

While addressing concerns of the ambassador about advance tax, the secretary assured him that she will personally take up the matter with concerned quarters and asserted that she was confident this issue will soon be resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

