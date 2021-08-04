Fake housing society: AC approves plea bargain of Rs1.80bn of four accused

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has approved the plea bargain of Rs1.80 billion of four accused in a case of fraud against the public through a housing society. The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, accepted the National Accountability Bureau's request for the endorsement of a plea bargain to the tune of Rs1.80 billion.

The Investigation Officer (IO), Salman Akbar, informed the court that four accused including Junaid Asghar, Bazaid Asghar, Muhammad Naeem, and Farooq Ansari had requested for plea bargain and were ready to pay the amount. The IO told the court that the NAB has approved plea bargain request of the accused.

The four accused told the court that they were doing plea bargain at their own will and were also aware of the consequences of the plea bargain including disqualification.

The NAB, Rawalpindi had filed a reference against the suspects in 2011. They were accused of looting people by selling plots in different phases of a fake housing society.

