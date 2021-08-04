Dept of Special Education, Save the Children Int'l sign MoU

LAHORE: The Department of Special Education and Save the Children International, an international NGO, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together for the education and rehabilitation of special children for 5 years. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at a special function at the Department of Special Education Punjab in Garden Town and it was agreed to work together to ensure and facilitate access to education for special children.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Mohammad Ikhlaq, Secretary Special Education Department Mohammad Hassan Iqbal, DG Pervez Iqbal Butt and Save the Children International Country Director, Khurram Gondal and Director Programmes, Ghulam Farooq Khan were present. Senior officers of both the institutions were also present on the occasion.

Under this MoU, special children will be provided better facilities in health and education. An awareness campaign will be launched for the education of special children, including their parents, and other stakeholders. Save the Children International will provide full support and assistance in upgrading the institutions of special education and providing the lack of facilities in education centers. In addition, assistive devices for special children will also be provided.

On the occasion, Special Education Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq also held a press conference and said that today we are going to sign the first International MoU in the history of Special Education Department Punjab. Under this MoU, special facilities in health and education will be provided to special children. He further said that education of special children is as much a right as that of other children. No compromise will be made on the education and training of special children in Punjab. It is unfortunate that this department has been neglected for years. But today, due to the special interest of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and an efficient team of the department, this department is among the top twenty departments in terms of performance.

Elaborating on the performance of three years, the Minister of Special Education said that the current year's budget has been increased by 36% and includes 25 new Annual Development Programmes (ADPs). In all, in these three years, 14 institutions were upgraded. 17 new buildings have been constructed for special education centers. 13 new special education centers including 2 degree colleges have been set up. The Department of Special Education's biggest project is the establishment of a Special Children's Village, which has been included in this budget due to the special attention of the Chief Minister Punjab. I hope when this project completes, other provinces will follow it as well.

He further said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, a comprehensive education policy has been formulated for the province. Advanced courses for special students are introduced. Helpline 1162 has been set up for the guidance and complaints of parents of special children. The Department of Special Education is always striving for the welfare and education of special children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021