ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TCL unveils its new 2021 C series QLED TV

04 Aug 2021

KARACHI: TCL has announced the launch of its latest Quantum Dot LED (QLED) TV, the C725 Series in Pakistan. Last year, TCL had introduced the Hi-Tech QLED Range with their C716 and C815 range. The new range is an upgrade to the C716 Series offering a sharper, crisper display and enhanced features from its predecessor. Coupled with the launch of their flagship ground-breaking Mini LED Technology range last month, TCL is now offering the widest, most technologically advanced range of QLED TVs in Pakistan, featuring more than 8 TV models.

The new TV features a 4K QLED Quantum Dot panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ technology, 4K resolution, AIPQ Engine, and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 to deliver the best picture quality. C725 is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos and offers seamless voice recognition through hands-free voice control 2.0.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TCL QLED TV C716 Series new 2021 C series

TCL unveils its new 2021 C series QLED TV

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

WB reallocates $150m to procure vaccine

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Nepra terms revenue-based load shedding ‘illegal’

Pakistan reaches 1m shots a day

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.