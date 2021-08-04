TCL unveils its new 2021 C series QLED TV

KARACHI: TCL has announced the launch of its latest Quantum Dot LED (QLED) TV, the C725 Series in Pakistan. Last year, TCL had introduced the Hi-Tech QLED Range with their C716 and C815 range. The new range is an upgrade to the C716 Series offering a sharper, crisper display and enhanced features from its predecessor. Coupled with the launch of their flagship ground-breaking Mini LED Technology range last month, TCL is now offering the widest, most technologically advanced range of QLED TVs in Pakistan, featuring more than 8 TV models.

The new TV features a 4K QLED Quantum Dot panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ technology, 4K resolution, AIPQ Engine, and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 to deliver the best picture quality. C725 is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos and offers seamless voice recognition through hands-free voice control 2.0.-PR

