US condemns attacks bearing 'hallmark' of Taliban
04 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States condemned blasts that shook Kabul on Tuesday, suggesting it was likely they were carried out by Taliban insurgents.
"We're not in a position to attribute it officially just yet but of course it does bear all the hallmarks of the spate of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
