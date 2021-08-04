ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
World

US condemns attacks bearing 'hallmark' of Taliban

  "We're not in a position to attribute it officially just yet but of course it does bear all the hallmarks of the spate of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
AFP 04 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States condemned blasts that shook Kabul on Tuesday, suggesting it was likely they were carried out by Taliban insurgents.

"We're not in a position to attribute it officially just yet but of course it does bear all the hallmarks of the spate of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Taliban Ned Price Kabul blast Taliban attacks

US condemns attacks bearing 'hallmark' of Taliban

