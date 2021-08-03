ANL 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.23%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
GGGL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.25%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.95%)
NETSOL 163.31 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.03%)
PACE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.72%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.68%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 50.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.66%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.03%)
UNITY 41.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.88%)
WTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.13%)
BR100 5,183 Increased By ▲ 58.4 (1.14%)
BR30 26,218 Increased By ▲ 567.16 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,768 Increased By ▲ 314.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 128.68 (0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
'Indiscriminate' Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN

  • Afghan officials say 11 radio and four television stations in Helmand's capital city had been seized by the Taliban
AFP Updated 03 Aug 2021

KANDAHAR: Afghan forces battled the Taliban for control of a key provincial capital Tuesday, as the United Nations warned "indiscriminate" gunfire and air strikes were hurting civilians the most.

Officials said insurgents had seized more than a dozen local radio and TV stations in Lashkar Gah -- capital of Helmand province and the scene of days of fierce fighting -- leaving only one pro-Taliban channel broadcasting Islamic programming.

Afghan fighting rages as US and UK accuse Taliban of ‘massacring’ civilians

In Herat, another city under siege, government forces looked to repulse the latest Taliban assault.

The group has seized control of much of rural Afghanistan since foreign forces began the last stage of their withdrawal in early May, but are meeting resistance as they try to take provincial capitals.

That urban fighting, however, is taking its toll on civilians.

"Taliban ground offensive & ANA air strikes causing most harm," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted Tuesday, referring to the Afghan national army.

"Deep concerns about indiscriminate shooting & damage to/occupation of health facilities & civilian homes."

"Fighting was intense this morning," said Sefatullah, director of Sukon radio in Helmand's capital, whose station was captured by the Taliban.

"We stopped broadcasting two days ago because the Taliban captured the building of our station."

Afghan officials said Tuesday that 11 radio and four television stations in the city had been seized by the Taliban.

"Terrorists do not want the media to publish the facts and expose their injustices," the Ministry of Information and Culture said.

The loss of Lashkar Gah would be a massive strategic and psychological blow for the government, which has pledged to defend cities at all costs after losing much of the rural countryside to the Taliban over the summer.

In Herat, Afghan officials said government forces had managed to push back the insurgents from several areas of the city -- including near the airport, which is vital for resupplies.

"Afghan security forces plus resistance forces launched a big operation in west of the city," Jailani Farhad, spokesman for Herat's governor, told AFP.

Afghan forces Herat Helmand Allahu akbar

