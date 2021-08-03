ANL 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.25%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.95%)
NETSOL 163.25 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (2.99%)
PACE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.14%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 50.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.74%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 163.10 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.1%)
UNITY 41.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.84%)
BR100 5,183 Increased By ▲ 58.4 (1.14%)
BR30 26,218 Increased By ▲ 567.16 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,768 Increased By ▲ 314.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 128.68 (0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower

  • The carrier did not reveal its full-year outlook citing the unforeseeable impact of the pandemic
AFP 03 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday after Wall Street ended mostly down on the latest disappointing manufacturing sector data.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.50 percent, or 139.19 points, to close at 27,641.83, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.46 percent, or 8.91 points, to 1,931.14.

The Tokyo market has come under pressure on rising worries about the general economic outlook, with fresh indicators showing that US manufacturing growth is slower than expected.

It prompted global investors to turn more cautious, sending the Dow down 0.3 percent, although the Nasdaq managed to edge up 0.1 percent.

Japan shares fall on caution ahead of earnings, rising COVID-19 cases before Olympics

"US equity markets have begun the new week in a tentative manner with a nervous feeling in the air," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

The selling in Tokyo came after the Nikkei jumped 1.8 percent on Monday despite a broader downward trend.

"Sea-saw trade continued but there were no fresh clues in the afternoon," Okasan Online Securities said in a note to clients.

Airlines were lower as governors urged people in Japan not to travel during summer holidays because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Japan Airlines (JAL) plunged 2.95 percent to 2,197 yen while ANA Holdings dropped 2.04 percent to 2,491.5 yen.

After the closing bell, JAL said it had trimmed losses by nearly half in the April-June period thanks to cost-cutting efforts.

The carrier did not reveal its full-year outlook citing the unforeseeable impact of the pandemic.

ANA said last week it had cut its first-quarter loss by more than half on strong sales.

Among other firms, Sony Group fell 0.90 percent to 11,445 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.89 percent to 73,130 yen.

Investment giant SoftBank Group was down 0.73 percent to 6,911 yen.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo shares closed lower

Tokyo stocks close lower

Pakistan has played vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

'Indiscriminate' Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Govt decides to import more sugar

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters