UK govt starts accepting applications for Chevening Scholarships

  • Over 2,000 Pakistanis have studied in the UK through this programme since 1983
BR Web Desk 03 Aug 2021

Applications for the Chevening Scholarship to study in the UK are open from today (August 3) until November 2, 2021, announced the British High Commission.

A press release issued by the British High Commission on Tuesday stated that it is now accepting Chevening applications from August 3 till November 2 for 2022-23.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 2,000 professionals from Pakistan have studied in the UK through Chevening.

Fouzia Younis, Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy at the British High Commission, said the programme saw women forming nearly 60% of its intake for the last two years.

"Chevening provides opportunities for all," Younis was quoted as saying in the release. "For the last two years, we have smashed our 50% target on gender with talented Pakistani women forming nearly 60% of our intakes.

"I encourage even more applications from across Pakistan and minority groups. There are no limits on ambition.”

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarships programme which is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and partner organizations.

The scholarship offers financial support to study for an eligible master’s degree at a UK university.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 37 scholars from Pakistan, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

