ANL 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.23%)
ASC 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.25%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.95%)
NETSOL 163.25 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (2.99%)
PACE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.14%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.49%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 50.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.74%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 163.13 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (3.12%)
UNITY 41.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.84%)
BR100 5,184 Increased By ▲ 60.13 (1.17%)
BR30 26,229 Increased By ▲ 577.95 (2.25%)
KSE100 47,781 Increased By ▲ 327.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,120 Increased By ▲ 134.9 (0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Palm oil may test support at 4,022 ringgit

  • A retracement analysis reveals a target zone from 3,727 ringgit to 3,875 ringgit, which will be confirmed when oil breaks 4,022 ringgit
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 4,022 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,875 ringgit.

A small double-top forming around 4,498 ringgit has been confirmed, suggesting a target around 4,022 ringgit. The pattern has a more bearish indication that the trend from 3,251 ringgit has reversed.

A retracement analysis reveals a target zone from 3,727 ringgit to 3,875 ringgit, which will be confirmed when oil breaks 4,022 ringgit.

Resistance is at 4,204 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,316 ringgit. On the daily chart, the drop observes a set of projection levels.

Given that the contract pierced below a support at 4,116 ringit on the first day of the drop, it is quite likely to extend its loss into a range of 3,790-3,936 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

