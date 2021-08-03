ANL 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.79%)
ASC 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
GGGL 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
GGL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.3%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.92%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.7%)
NETSOL 163.80 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (3.34%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
PRL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.01%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.88%)
UNITY 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.63%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,168 Increased By ▲ 43.58 (0.85%)
BR30 26,099 Increased By ▲ 447.61 (1.74%)
KSE100 47,678 Increased By ▲ 225.05 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,076 Increased By ▲ 90.91 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
CBOT soybeans may revisit July 26 low of $13.32

  • The reversal signals a continuation of the wave c
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean November contract may break a support at $13.37-3/4 per bushel and revisit its July 26 low of $13.32, as suggested by its wave pattern.

The downtrend from the July 19 high of $14.18 has resumed, as confirmed by the deep fall on July 30. The fall is driven by a wave c from $13.80-3/4, which is expected to travel into a wide range of $12.94-3/4 to $13.27-1/2.

The bounce triggered by the support at $13.37-3/4 has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the wave c.

Soybeans extend run to 6-year high; South American weather in focus

Resistance is at $13.47-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $13.60-1/4. On the daily chart, the contract is retesting a support at $13.33-1/2, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $12.88-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may revisit July 26 low of $13.32

