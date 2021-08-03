ANL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.76%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 44.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.75%)
NETSOL 164.60 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (3.84%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,170 Increased By ▲ 45.72 (0.89%)
BR30 26,105 Increased By ▲ 453.34 (1.77%)
KSE100 47,694 Increased By ▲ 240.53 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 101.8 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Hong Kong shares start with gains

  • The Hang Seng Index ticked up 0.20 percent, or 53.26 points, to 26,289.06
AFP 03 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's advance, though traders continued to monitor China after authorities tightened their grip on a range of industries including tech and private tuition.

The Hang Seng Index ticked up 0.20 percent, or 53.26 points, to 26,289.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.51 percent, or 17.50 points, to 3,446.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.31 percent, or 7.49 points, to 2,429.43.

