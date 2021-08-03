Hong Kong shares start with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's advance, though traders continued to monitor China after authorities tightened their grip on a range of industries including tech and private tuition.

The Hang Seng Index ticked up 0.20 percent, or 53.26 points, to 26,289.06.

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.51 percent, or 17.50 points, to 3,446.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.31 percent, or 7.49 points, to 2,429.43.