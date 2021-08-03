Markets
Hong Kong shares start with gains
03 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's advance, though traders continued to monitor China after authorities tightened their grip on a range of industries including tech and private tuition.
The Hang Seng Index ticked up 0.20 percent, or 53.26 points, to 26,289.06.
Hong Kong shares start with gains
