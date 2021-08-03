ANL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.51%)
ASC 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.8%)
MLCF 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.73%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (3.78%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 43.1 (0.84%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 442.33 (1.72%)
KSE100 47,701 Increased By ▲ 247.39 (0.52%)
KSE30 19,091 Increased By ▲ 106.19 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid returns

  • The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday
AFP 03 Aug 2021

BEIJING: Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wuhan officials announced on Monday that seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city, breaking a year-long streak without domestic cases after it squashed an initial outbreak with an unprecedented lockdown in early 2020.

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

China has confined the residents of entire cities to their homes, cut domestic transport links and rolled out mass testing in recent days as it battles its largest coronavirus outbreak in months.

China reported 61 domestic cases on Tuesday as an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant reached dozens of cities after infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing sparked a chain of cases that have been reported across the country.

Major cities including Beijing have now tested millions of residents while cordoning off residential compounds and placing close contacts under quarantine.

