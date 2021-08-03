RLNG price increased

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Monday, has increased the price of Re-liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) for the month of August, in a monthly review.

The regulatory body has increased the provisional price of RLNG for the consumers of both gas companies; and jacked up the rates for the consumers of the SNGPL by $0.692 per mmbtu or 5.4 percent, while for the consumers of the SSGC it has been increased by $0.707 per mmbtu or 5.6 percent.

After the increase, the price of RLNG went up from $12.9160 per mmbtu in July to 13.6080 in August for the consumers of the SNGPL.

The price of RLNG for the consumers of the SSGCL was also increased as compared with the previous month of July.

The price of RLNG increased from $12.6386 in July to $13.3454 per mmbtu in August.

The government will import 12 cargos of LNG in August, six through the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and six through spot purchase by the Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL).

Earlier, for July also the Ogra had increased the price of RLNG for the consumers of both gas companies and jacked up the rates for the consumers of SNGPL by $2.5834 per mmbtu or 25 percent, while for the consumers of SSGC it has been increased by $2.5899 per mmbtu or 25.76 percent.

