ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
RLNG price increased

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Monday, has increased the price of Re-liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) for the month of August, in a monthly review.

The regulatory body has increased the provisional price of RLNG for the consumers of both gas companies; and jacked up the rates for the consumers of the SNGPL by $0.692 per mmbtu or 5.4 percent, while for the consumers of the SSGC it has been increased by $0.707 per mmbtu or 5.6 percent.

After the increase, the price of RLNG went up from $12.9160 per mmbtu in July to 13.6080 in August for the consumers of the SNGPL.

The price of RLNG for the consumers of the SSGCL was also increased as compared with the previous month of July.

The price of RLNG increased from $12.6386 in July to $13.3454 per mmbtu in August.

The government will import 12 cargos of LNG in August, six through the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and six through spot purchase by the Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL).

Earlier, for July also the Ogra had increased the price of RLNG for the consumers of both gas companies and jacked up the rates for the consumers of SNGPL by $2.5834 per mmbtu or 25 percent, while for the consumers of SSGC it has been increased by $2.5899 per mmbtu or 25.76 percent.

RLNG price increased

