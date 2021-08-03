ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
Rise in corona cases: APAT rejects NCOC’s latest restriction

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Reacting to the latest restriction imposed by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) in the wake of uptick in Covid-19 cases, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) Central Secretary General Naeem Mir has called upon the government to explain how the coronavirus could be contained by reduction of two hours of business timings.

“Why we (traders) are being pushed towards the lockdown despite the availability of the corona vaccine? How you (government) could contain the spread of coronavirus by decreasing two hours in business timings? This government is itself “inept” and “incompetent” and it wants to make the nation “incompetent” as well,” said Mir in a statement issued on Monday.

He expressed that two holidays in a week would only be welcoming for the government and private organisations employees while it would severely affect lives of traders, especially daily wage earners. He added that the PTI government instead of launching massive vaccination drives is imposing restrictions on economic activities and it would have a devastating impact.

