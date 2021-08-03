ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Ogra should renew licences of oil marketing companies’

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The government should resolve problems faced by oil marketing Companies immediately. The FIA should stop harassing oil marketing companies. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) should renew the licenses of oil marketing companies.

There is a risk of an oil crisis in the country due to the non-renewal of licenses. The sector, which contributes 25 percent to revenue, is in trouble. Instead of facilitating business, difficulties are being created. Turnover tax should be 0.25% instead of 0.75%.

These views were expressed by Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), while addressing a meeting of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on “Oil Marketing Companies” here at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

Shahzeb further said that policies formulated without the consultation of stakeholders could not be effective. The government should take the oil marketing companies into confidence and resolve all issues immediately in consultation with all stakeholders.

Convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on “Oil Marketing Companies” Tariq Mahmood and other officials expressed their concerns and said that 0.75% turnover tax was imposed, which should be reduced to 0.25% according to other industries. Meritless notices are issued by the revenue and customs authorities, they added.

Due to the shallow margins of oil marketing companies, this sector is facing serious risks. The government should immediately focus on solving the problems of oil marketing companies so that investment does not shift from Pakistan to other countries.

Tariq added that if the government does not take immediate action, many investments will move from Pakistan to other countries.

The meeting was also attended by Tariq Wazir, Mahmood Ali, Mehar Arshad, Zeeshan Tayyab, Zafar Mahmood, Ahsan Majeed, Shakeel Baig, Ilyas Fazil and other members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA FPCCI FIA Khawaja Shahzeb Akram oil crisis

‘Ogra should renew licences of oil marketing companies’

Ghani blames US

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.