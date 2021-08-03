ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
11 more vaccination centres set up in city: Wahab

KARACHI: Spokespe-rson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister...
Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Spokespe-rson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 11 more 24-hour vaccination centres have been set up in Karachi.

Inaugurating vaccination centre at Federal B Area Association of trade and Industry (FBAATI) and talking to newsmen, he said mobile vaccination will be initiated from Tuesday.

He said that there is no shortage of vaccine. Earlier there were 50,000 vaccinations daily but now the target is to administer more than 200,000 vaccinations daily.

He advised people to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

He said that those who have repeatedly criticised the lockdown decision should look into the situation in the hospitals and talk to the doctors.

In hospitals out of total coronavirus patients about eighty-seven percent have not been vaccinated and only 13 percent patients have been vaccinated.

He said that the hospitals are almost full and there is hardly any capacity left to accommodate more patients.

Referring to a question, he said read the lockdown notification and industries are allowed to operate. Three days of lockdown have passed and five days are left.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

