Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC approves Khuhro’s interim bail

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday approved the interim bail of Nisar Khuhro, advisor to Sindh chief minister and a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), in “misuse of power” case.

The SHC bench also restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Khuhro and ordered him to deposit Rs500,000 surety bond against the bail.

The court also issued notice to NAB to furnish its reply by August 26, 2021 in the inquiry against Khuhro, who has been accused of “misusing power” for distribution of wheat to flour mills of the province when he was Sindh minister for food.

NAB accused Khuhro of distributing government procured wheat to the flour mills in Ghotki district in 2015-16 and summoned him to appear in NAB Sukkur on August 8, 2021 for investigation.

Khuhro has already secured the interim bails in three different inquiries against him and secured the interim bail in fourth inquiry on Monday.

Meanwhile, the SHC resumed hearing of bail petition of Agha Siraj Durrani, speaker of Sindh Assembly, and others in “assets beyond means” case.

Defence counsel told the court that Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has been elevated to the Supreme Court, so the hearing would not be completed.

NAB prosecutor stated that the Supreme Court has spelled out the reasons for sending back the bail petition of Durrani to the SHC and requested that the matter should be referred to the SHC Chief Justice to constitute a new bench.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro asked the NAB prosecutor to wait for 10 days and then would write to the Chief Justice of the SHC to constitute a new bench.

The court put off the hearing due to non-appearance of counsel for few accused for August 16, 2021.

Durrani and members of his family are facing the reference of NAB in “assets beyond means”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Sindh Assembly Sindh High Court Agha Siraj Durrani Nisar Khuhro Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar

