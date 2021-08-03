ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
Covid claims 36 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,847 others

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: As many as 36 more patients of coronavirus died overnight, increasing the death toll to 6,057; however, 1,847 new cases emerged when 13,107 tests were conducted, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement here Monday.

He said that 36 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives, raising the death toll to 6,057 that constitutes 1.6 percent death rate. He said that 13,107 samples were tested which detected 1,847 cases that constitutes 14 percent current detection rate.

The CM added that so far 5,039,917 tests have been conducted against which 387,145 cases were diagnosed, of them 86 percent or 333,102 patients have already recovered, including 325 overnight.

He said that currently 47,986 patients were under treatment, of them 46,517 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centres and 1,434 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 1250 patients was stated to be critical, including 97 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,847 new cases, 1,342 were detected in Karachi, including 422 cases in district East, 339 in South, 237 in Korangi, 206 in Central, 117 in Malir and 21 West.

However, Hyderabad had 121 new cases, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 50 each, Jamshoro 34, Naushero Feroze 25, Tando Allahyar 22, Matiari 19, Badin 17, Thatta six, Khairpur, Sanghar and Umerkot two each, Shikarpur and Tharparkar one each.

Murad Ali Shah urged citizens to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

