ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Pakistan

UET, PAVERCRAFT sign MoU for joint applied research

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and PAVERCRAFT (Pvt) Ltd, Adamzai Nowshera on Monday collaborated for joint applied research.

Prof Dr Khan Shahazada on behalf of UET Peshawar and Shahab Khattak CEO, PAVERCRAFT (Pvt) Ltd signed the MoU here.

The purpose of MoU is to bring the academia, industry together to create industrial development that leads to environmentally friendly product development in the pavement industry.

The vice-chancellor said the UET Peshawar is actively involved in bridging with industry as almost 58 percent of the collaborations are signed with local companies organized by ORIC.

Shahab Khattak, CEO PAVERCRAFT (Pvt) Ltd, briefed about the PAVERCRAFT Ltd.

He said multiple projects have been undertaken with students and faculty of Hazara University and UET Peshawar.

He said PAVERCRAFT (Pvt) Ltd was started in 2018, has handled different govt and corporate projects so far and beaten top operators due to state-of-the-art equipment in the pavement industry.

Prof Dr Khan Shahzada, Professor Department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar made a presentation on “Green Revolution in Pavement Industry”.

He explained in detail how UET Peshawar is supporting PAVERCRAFT Ltd through MSc research on optimization of tuff tiles and reducing weight of concrete bricks while its National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning (NIUIP) that will further lead to the commercialization of tuff tiles and flying ash.

Dr Nasru Minallah, Director ORIC UET said the ORIC will continue bridging industry academia linkages and special preference will be given to local industry. Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar said university has the best human resources with latest research techniques to help the industry in related fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UET PAVERCRAFT Adamzai Nowshera Prof Dr Khan Shahazada

