Tevta, Rinstra to launch indigenous digital media platform

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Rinstra collaborate to launch Pakistan’s indigenous digital media platform. In this regard, MoU was signed here on Monday at Tevta Secretariat which was attended by Chairperson Tevta Ali Salman Siddique and Co-founder and Chairman Rinstra Dr Adil Akhtar.

Chairman Rinstra Dr Adil said that this is a Pakistani digital platform which will be now availabale to Tevta students.

Chairman Dice Foundation Khurshid Qureshi noted that Tevta played appreciable role in the development of Pakistan’s ever electric car. Specially the role of Chairperson Tevta Ali Salman was very important in this regard, he said adding that soon this car will hit the market and people will observe Pakistan’s very own electric car on roads.

Addressing on the occasion Ali Salman Siddique said as per MoU, Tevta and Rinstra agreed to jointly execute the activities to take initiatives for the development, empowerment and mainstreaming of media in Pakistan. Both will work together to host digital film festivals and theme-based video competitions on Rinstra platform and will also create hybrid media content like movies, dramas, music videos, theater, documentaries and videos for Rinstra and other platforms.

Rinstra will become the digital partner for Tevta to provide the technology platform for all the digital content and communication. It will also provide its platform for virtual innovation exhibitions to Tevta free of cost as well as a dedicated channel to Tevta for all its online video activities. This MoU will also enable Rinstra to provide support to Tevta to explore Tevta & skill success stories & skill commercialization.

Tevta will use Rinstra as their digital partner for all its educational activities, content, and communication. All existing student and alumni bodies of Tevta will use Rinstra as the digital platform for education, communication and innovation activities. Tevta will also promote Rinstra in their circle of influence including but not limited to the government sector both at provincial and federal levels.

