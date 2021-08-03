ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Funds play ‘wait, see’ on CBOT corn, soy ahead of US yield data

Reuters 03 Aug 2021

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Grain markets have recently been quieter than they have been for much of this year, but speculators are now looking ahead to the US corn and soybean yield forecasts due on Aug. 12 from the Department of Agriculture.

That report has delivered big surprises in the past, so unless there are demand developments or a major shift in the weather forecast, investors might be hesitant to make position adjustments ahead of time.

In the week ended July 27, money managers increased their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options to 228,009 contracts from 223,302 a week before based on data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Although it was a small change, that marked funds’ first back-to-back weeks of net buying in corn since late March, just before US planting intentions. December corn futures are 20% higher than they were in late March but almost 15% off May’s contract high.

However, corn open interest has fallen more than 20% since mid-June after being at or near all-time highs for the first few months of the year, and that decline is more dramatic compared with other years. Open interest was down 4% in the week ended July 27 to the lowest levels since October.

The same trend is true in soybeans, as open interest lost 8% through July 27, reaching the lowest point since January 2020 but maintaining mostly average levels for the time of year.

CBOT wheat open interest remains at a 12-year low for the date. Additionally, July trading volumes for corn, soybeans and wheat were lower than in previous years.

Money managers trimmed their net long in soybean futures and options through July 27 by less than 2,000 contracts, dropping it to 94,051 contracts. But they flipped to a net long in CBOT wheat of 3,067 futures and options contracts from a net short of 3,770 a week earlier.

CBOT wheat futures jumped more than 4% over the last three sessions as drought continues to batter wheat in the northern US Plains. A crop tour through top spring wheat producer North Dakota last week found the worst yield potential since the tour began in 1993.

The state of the spring wheat crop has traders wary of corn and soybean potential in the northern United States and other areas that were too dry last month.

But rains moving through Iowa on Friday along with the potential for some additional weekend moisture to other parts of the Corn Belt offered some yield optimism.

Corn and soybean futures fell fractionally between Wednesday and Friday as drier US forecasts in the longer range were offset by demand concerns. Recent US corn and soybean export sales have been below average, and top buyer China has been quiet.

Corn CBOT corn Grain markets US yield data

Funds play ‘wait, see’ on CBOT corn, soy ahead of US yield data

Ghani blames US

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.