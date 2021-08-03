Japan shares end higher as earnings cheer offsets virus worries

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Monday as upbeat earnings from shippers and other cyclical firms countered concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, which threatens a fragile recovery in the economy.

The Nikkei average ended 1.82% higher at 27,781.02, erasing losses made on Friday, when it marked its lowest close since early January.

The broader Topix gained 2.05% to 1,940.05, its highest close since July 14.

Shippers led gains, adding 9.2% to hit a 13-year high, following strong earnings from Mitsui OSK. The sub-index has gained 18.2% over the past two sessions.

Mitsui OSK shares jumped 10.6%, while rival Kawasaki Kisen soared 9.1% and Nippon Yusen added 8.5%.

Automobile parts maker Denso jumped 5.0%, extending its gains to a second session after reporting strong earnings.

NEC rose 4.0% after the electronics and IT company posted a surprise return to profits in the April-June quarter.

Misumi Group gained 8.8% to hit a record high, after the trading firm specialised in factory automation and machine parts reported brisk earnings.

With about 40% of Topix companies having reported their earnings, operating profit grew about 240% from a year earlier, analysts at Okasan Securities wrote.