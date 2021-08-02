ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's exports reach $2.35bn, highest figures for July

  • Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood urges exporters to move at 'full speed' to make FY22 another 'record-breaking year'
Ali Ahmed 02 Aug 2021

Pakistan’s exports figures during the first month of the current fiscal year amounted to $2.3 billion, the highest figures in July, said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday.

The advisor, in a series of tweets, said that during the month of July, Pakistan's exports grew at 17.3% to $2.35 billion as compared to $2 billion in July 2020. “These are the highest ever exports in the month of July,” said Dawood.

The advisor urged Pakistani exporters to move at ‘full speed’ ahead to make 2021-22 another record-breaking year for the country’s exports.

The development comes as a major relief for Pakistan that is struggling to cope with an increasing current account deficit and pressure of repaying multi-billion dollars of loans taken from international lenders.

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during FY 2021, exports increased by 18.3 percent to $ 25.3 billion ($ 21.4 billion last year).

Major exported commodities included Knitwear posting growth of 36.6 percent, Readymade garments; 18.8 percent, Bed wear; 28.9 percent, Towel; 31.8 percent, carpet, rugs & mats; 36.9 percent, leather manufactured; 18.7 percent, while Fish and fish preparations posted 1.9 percent growth.

The increase in exports of value added products is due to low-base effect last year as export-oriented industries remained closed due to the Covid lockdown.

The Ministry of Finance in its latest monthly economic outlook projected the exports will remain at the same level and consequently, trade balance in goods and services will improve in coming months.

Abdul Razak Dawood pakistan exports Exports July

Pakistan's exports reach $2.35bn, highest figures for July

Inflation reading clocks in at 8.4% in July

FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan

England’s Monty Panesar pulls out of Kashmir Premier League, says he is 'uncomfortable'

Zahir Jaffer sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Tokyo Olympics: National champion Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200-metre heat

Lahore court extends bails of Shehbaz and Hamza till August 16 in sugar scam case

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Dialogue only way to resolve conflicts, FM Qureshi tells Arab delegation

Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters