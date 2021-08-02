ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
ASC 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.39%)
ASL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
GGGL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.69%)
GGL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.85%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.94%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
NETSOL 151.56 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.51%)
PACE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
PIBTL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.13%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.6%)
TELE 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
TRG 155.49 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.69%)
UNITY 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 50.34 (1%)
BR30 25,411 Increased By ▲ 195.45 (0.78%)
KSE100 47,255 Increased By ▲ 199.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 72.99 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
European stocks rebound at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.0 percent to 7,104.30 points
AFP 02 Aug 2021

LONDON: European stock markets rebounded at the open on Monday following strong gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.0 percent to 7,104.30 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.8 percent to 15,665.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 6,667.84.

