Markets
European stocks rebound at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.0 percent to 7,104.30 points
02 Aug 2021
LONDON: European stock markets rebounded at the open on Monday following strong gains in Asia.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.0 percent to 7,104.30 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.8 percent to 15,665.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 6,667.84.
