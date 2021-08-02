ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
ASC 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.39%)
ASL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
GGGL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.69%)
GGL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.85%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
NETSOL 151.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.57%)
PACE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
PIBTL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
TRG 155.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.56%)
UNITY 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 50.74 (1.01%)
BR30 25,412 Increased By ▲ 196.72 (0.78%)
KSE100 47,246 Increased By ▲ 191.18 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,906 Increased By ▲ 69.38 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Commandos deployed as Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of cities

  • Fighting has intensified since early May, with the insurgents capitalising on the final stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after almost 20 years
AFP 02 Aug 2021

KANDAHAR: Afghan forces battled Monday to stop a first provincial city from falling to the Taliban following weekend offensives from the insurgents on urban centres in a major escalation in fighting.

Taliban fighters assaulted at least three provincial capitals overnight -- Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat -- after a weekend of heavy fighting that saw thousands of civilians flee the advancing militants.

Fighting raged in Helmand's provincial capital Lashkar Gah, where the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on the city centre and its prison -- just hours after the government announced the deployment of hundreds of commandos to the area.

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

Fighting has intensified since early May, with the insurgents capitalising on the final stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after almost 20 years.

"Afghan forces on the ground and by air strikes repelled the attack," the military in Helmand said of the assault on Lashkar Gah.

Resident Hawa Malalai warned of a growing crisis in the city: "There is fighting, power cuts, sick people in hospital, the telecommunication networks are down. There are no medicines and pharmacies are closed."

Helmand for years was the centrepiece of the US and British military campaign in Afghanistan -- only for it to slip deeper into instability.

The province saw some of the fiercest fighting between foreign forces and the Taliban over the years -- along with high casualties -- when tens of thousands of troops poured in for former US president Barack Obama's surge.

The vast poppy fields in the provinces provide the lion's share of the opium for the international heroin trade -- making it a lucrative source of tax and cash for the Taliban's war chest.

The loss of the Helmand capital would be a massive strategic and psychological blow for the government, which pledged to defend provincial capitals at all costs after losing much of the rural countryside to the Taliban over the summer.

'Strategic blunders'

Fighting also raged in some districts of Kandahar, the former bastion of the insurgents, and on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Kandahar airport came under attack overnight Sunday, with the Taliban firing rockets that damaged the runway, leading to the suspension of flights for several hours.

The facility is vital to maintaining the logistics and air support needed to keep the Taliban from overrunning the city, while also providing aerial cover for large tracts of southern Afghanistan -- including nearby Lashkar Gah.

In the west, hundreds of commandos were also defending Herat after days of fierce fighting.

"The threat is high in these three provinces... but we are determined to repel their attacks," Afghan security forces spokesman Ajmal Omar Shinwari told reporters on Sunday, adding it was an "emergency situation".

"If Afghan cities fall... the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan will be remembered as one of the most notable strategic blunders in American foreign policy," Australia-based Afghanistan expert Nishank Motwani told AFP.

It will show that Washington "abandoned the most pro-American government in the region to radical Islamists that believe in turning to rubble all that has been built over the past two decades".

Kabul has repeatedly dismissed the militants' steady gains over the summer as lacking strategic value, but has largely failed to reverse their momentum.

The Taliban have seized Afghan cities in the past but have retained them only briefly.

Barack Obama Taliban Afghan forces Herat Lashkargah Helmand's provincial

Commandos deployed as Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of cities

Inflation reading clocks in at 8.4% in July

Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan

England’s Monty Panesar pulls out of Kashmir Premier League, says he is 'uncomfortable'

Dialogue only way to resolve conflicts, FM Qureshi tells Arab delegation

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters