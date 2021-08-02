ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
ASC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.44%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.61%)
GGL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.96%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.36%)
MLCF 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
NETSOL 150.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.97%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
TRG 155.69 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.82%)
UNITY 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
WTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,085 Increased By ▲ 41.96 (0.83%)
BR30 25,454 Increased By ▲ 238.75 (0.95%)
KSE100 47,227 Increased By ▲ 171.55 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,890 Increased By ▲ 53.37 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Gold dips as dollar holds ground; US jobs data in focus

  • Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, with cautious investors eyeing July's non-farm payrolls due later this week to gauge the health of the labour market.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.71 per ounce by 0332 GMT. On Friday, prices retreated from a two-week peak, after the dollar recovered slightly from a one-month low.

However, the dollar index was down 0.8% last week, its worst weekly performance in over two months. A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,814.90 per ounce.

Spot gold to retest support at $1,789

"The market is fearful of a stronger payroll (data), which will make the dollar stronger... It will probably keep them from strapping on a lot of interest rate sensitive risks," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The data will give investors more insight into the timeline for policy tapering, he added.

Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a 926,000 job increase in July's non-farm payrolls number, due on Friday.

The health of the labour market is an important prerequisite for the US central bank to taper monetary stimulus.

Chairman Jerome Powell said last week interest rate hikes were "ways away" and the job market still had "some ground to cover," which sent gold jumping more than 1% last Thursday.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical front, spot gold may revisit its July 23 low of $1,789.98 per ounce, as it failed again to break a resistance at $1,832.80, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $25.46, palladium gained 0.5% at $2,672.93 and platinum rose 0.9% to $1,058.22.

Jerome Powell Spot gold gold price Asia Gold Gold dips gold usa

