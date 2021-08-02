Hong Kong shares up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning's session slightly higher, in line with a rally across Asia, following last week's sharp losses fuelled by concerns about China regulatory crackdown on a range of industries.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.36 percent, or 93.78 points, to 26,054.81.

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.67 points, to 3,385.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.07 percent, or 1.73 points, to 2,383.89.