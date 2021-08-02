ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
ASC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.44%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.54%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.41%)
GGL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.26%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
NETSOL 150.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
TELE 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
TRG 155.63 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.78%)
UNITY 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
WTL 3.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,083 Increased By ▲ 40.33 (0.8%)
BR30 25,440 Increased By ▲ 224.81 (0.89%)
KSE100 47,223 Increased By ▲ 167.43 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 49.94 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares up at open

  • The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.36 percent, or 93.78 points, to 26,054.81
AFP 02 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning's session slightly higher, in line with a rally across Asia, following last week's sharp losses fuelled by concerns about China regulatory crackdown on a range of industries.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.36 percent, or 93.78 points, to 26,054.81.

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.67 points, to 3,385.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.07 percent, or 1.73 points, to 2,383.89.

Hong Kong stocks Shanghai Composite Index Shenzhen Composite Index China's second exchange

Hong Kong shares up at open

Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters