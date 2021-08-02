Markets
Hong Kong shares up at open
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.36 percent, or 93.78 points, to 26,054.81
02 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning's session slightly higher, in line with a rally across Asia, following last week's sharp losses fuelled by concerns about China regulatory crackdown on a range of industries.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.36 percent, or 93.78 points, to 26,054.81.
Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.67 points, to 3,385.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.07 percent, or 1.73 points, to 2,383.89.
Inflation reading clocks in at 8.4% in July
Hong Kong shares up at open
Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward
IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs
WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'
Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes
FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan
Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar
Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM
Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities
Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers
Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m
Read more stories
Comments