ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
ASC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.44%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.54%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.41%)
GGL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.26%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
NETSOL 150.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
TELE 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
TRG 155.63 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.78%)
UNITY 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
WTL 3.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,083 Increased By ▲ 40.33 (0.8%)
BR30 25,440 Increased By ▲ 224.81 (0.89%)
KSE100 47,223 Increased By ▲ 167.43 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 49.94 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Copper rises as dollar weakens, Escondida strike looms

  • The dollar held just above a one-month low, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

Copper prices rose on Monday on a weaker dollar and worries about potential supply disruption in Chile after workers at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida, rejected a labour contract offer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,755 a tonne by 0304 GMT, while the most-traded September contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.2% to 71,510 yuan ($11,058.19) a tonne.

The dollar held just above a one-month low, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, as traders held tight positions heading into a busy week that includes monthly US jobs data and a key Australian central bank decision.

The Union of workers at BHP Group Ltd's Escondida mine rejected the firm's final labour contract offer, prompting BHP to request government-mediated talks, which will last five to 10 days before a strike begins if no agreement is reached.

