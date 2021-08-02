ANL 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
FFL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
GGGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
GGL 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
JSCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.7%)
KAPCO 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.65%)
MLCF 43.43 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
NETSOL 150.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.6%)
PACE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
PIBTL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PRL 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
TELE 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.58%)
TRG 155.68 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.81%)
UNITY 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
BR100 5,069 Increased By ▲ 26.32 (0.52%)
BR30 25,391 Increased By ▲ 175.21 (0.69%)
KSE100 47,122 Increased By ▲ 67.07 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 9.43 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,635.97 in early trade
Reuters Updated 02 Aug 2021

Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday as investors remain upbeat ahead of the corporate earnings season, dispelling some gloom surrounding rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat in the past week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,635.97 in early trade.

