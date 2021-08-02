Markets
Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up
Updated 02 Aug 2021
Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday as investors remain upbeat ahead of the corporate earnings season, dispelling some gloom surrounding rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat in the past week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,635.97 in early trade.
