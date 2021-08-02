Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday as investors remain upbeat ahead of the corporate earnings season, dispelling some gloom surrounding rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat in the past week.

Australian, NZ shares up

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,635.97 in early trade.