Policemen gunned down in Peshawar

Recorder Report 02 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred when some unidentified assailants opened fire in the Daudzai area here on Sunday. This was the second attack on a police official in KP in two days. As soon as the report was received, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot while important evidence was also collected, the Capital City Police Peshawar stated in a media press briefing.

According to preliminary details, Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) constable Asif was going home on a motorbike after completing his duty when an unidentified assailant opened fire at the Daudzai police station, killing him on the spot. It added that SP Rural Sajjad Hussain was also present on the spot and supervising the investigation process.

A two day earlier, a policeman was killed and three passersby suffered injuries in a hand grenade attack at a Rapid Response Force (RRF) vehicle in Karkhano Market on the outskirts of Peshawar. A police mobile was standing guard when unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at it, killing the head constable on the spot and injuring three others, according to an eyewitness.

The attackers managed to escape after committing the crime by taking advantage of the confusion and panic caused by the blast. A large contingent of police reached the area and surrounded it. They also conducted a search operation and arrested several suspicious people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

