DC Hyderabad for ensuring implementation of corona SOPs

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the concerned officers to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs issued by the Sindh government to prevent the spread of the fourth wave of Corona virus. He along with SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh was visiting different areas of Hyderabad to inspect the implementation on lockdown and Corona SOPs today.

DC Hyderabad and SSP Hyderabad also inspected the temporary established vaccination center at Barkat Bhai Tennis Hall Qasimabad and got information from the officers present there about the vaccination process. Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Majid Ali Khaskheli and other officers were with him on the occasion.

Later, he visited different areas of Hyderabad including Hyder Chowk, Gul Center, Thandi Sarak, Auto Bhan Road, Pune 7 Chowk, Bhitai Chowk, Guddu Chowk, and Alamdar Chowk.

