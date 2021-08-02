ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DC Hyderabad for ensuring implementation of corona SOPs

Recorder Report 02 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the concerned officers to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs issued by the Sindh government to prevent the spread of the fourth wave of Corona virus. He along with SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh was visiting different areas of Hyderabad to inspect the implementation on lockdown and Corona SOPs today.

DC Hyderabad and SSP Hyderabad also inspected the temporary established vaccination center at Barkat Bhai Tennis Hall Qasimabad and got information from the officers present there about the vaccination process. Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Majid Ali Khaskheli and other officers were with him on the occasion.

Later, he visited different areas of Hyderabad including Hyder Chowk, Gul Center, Thandi Sarak, Auto Bhan Road, Pune 7 Chowk, Bhitai Chowk, Guddu Chowk, and Alamdar Chowk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus COVID19 corona SOPs Vaccination Center Hyderabad DC

DC Hyderabad for ensuring implementation of corona SOPs

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Bordering districts of Balochistan: FPCCI thanks Iran for normalising power supply

Ex-UK envoy hands himself in to serve jail term

US, UK believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

Three Hezbollah men among 5 dead in funeral ambush

US authorities scramble, trade blame as millions face eviction

Myanmar ruler takes prime minister role, pledges elections

Scuffles in Berlin as Covid sceptics defy protest ban

Smart lockdown most viable solution to save economy from destruction: PM Imran

10 Covid vaccination centres in Karachi to operate 24 hours from August 2

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.