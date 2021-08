Buzdar congratulated

LAHORE: Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana and Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office and congratulated him on the success of PTI in the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot.

They also lauded the Chief Minister's vision of a composite development package for each district. Riaz Fatyana and Ashufa Riaz apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of their constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021