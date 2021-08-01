Pakistan reports 62 deaths, 5,026 new infections in a single day

(Karachi) The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 62 lives and resulted in another 5,026 infections across the country during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre stated on Sunday.

The overall coronavirus death toll has reached 23,422.

The NCOC said that the total number of recovered patients in Pakistan stands at 941,659 and the number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,034,837. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 8.82 percent.

At least, 3,208 people are in critical condition.

Overall, Sindh remained the most affected region in the country with 382,865 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 356,920 cases so far. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 144,264 cases. Islamabad recorded 87,699 cases, Balochistan 30,432, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 24,501 and Gilgit Baltistan has reported 8,156 new infections so far.

Sindh decides to impose lockdown in Karachi till August 8

On July 30, the Sindh government decided to impose a lockdown in Karachi in wake of an increasing number of Covid cases.

The decision was taken in a Provincial Corona Task Force meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

As part of the restrictions, export-oriented industries, which have to fulfill orders, have been exempted along with grocery stores and pharmacies. However, all shopping plazas and inter-city transport were shut down.

The number of daily cases surged to a three-month high with the medical community urging further restrictions in Sindh, the hardest-hit province in the country.

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

"We cannot afford to see our health system getting choked," said CM Murad in a press conference. "I request the people to follow SOPs.

"Almost 100% of the recent cases that have been reported in Karachi are of the Delta strain. For the last three days, more than 2,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh."

He maintained that the lockdown aims to stop the spread of the deadly virus and protect lives, stressing the need for people to get vaccinated. "We will move towards re-opening on August 9 if the situation improves."

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, advised the Chief Minister to refrain from complete and curfew-like lockdown in the province and ensure enforcement of SOPs in letter and spirit instead of opting for excessive measures.

Ismail made it clear that the federation is against extreme steps to contain the pandemic as the national economy could not afford to shut down industries and business activities particularly in Karachi, the economic hub of the country.