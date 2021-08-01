ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
President urges youth to take part in TBTT

APP 01 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the young generation to play their dynamic role in the government’s ongoing Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) campaign to reverse the adverse effects of global warming and environmental pollution.

Addressing a ceremony of “monsoon tree plantation drive” held here at the green area adjacent to the President House, he said that the onus to keep the environment clean and green now rested on the young generation. He hoped that they would carry this burden and secure the country’s future.

President Alvi stressed upon adoption of environment-friendly habits at the country’s scenic tourist spots by properly disposing of trash and garbage.

PM launches nationwide monsoon tree plantation drive

On the occasion, the President along with Begum Samina Alvi also planted saplings of Chir pine (Pinus Roxburghii).

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, a large number of citizens and students also attended the ceremony.

The President observed that young generation had to play a core role in the tree plantation drive as it had always been the young people that changed the future of nations.

Sharing his past experiences prior to becoming the President, he said that they had distributed 100,000 saplings among different households of Karachi, besides, they also gave away 100,000 seeds laden pencils to the young students asking them to plant them in pots, so that plants could sprout out as part of their activities to create a motivation.

President Alvi noted that human footprints had proved heavy on nature as indiscriminate use of pesticides and insecticides had already eliminated a large number of insects which played a vital role in the pollination process.

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

Lauding the efforts of both the ministers in spearheading the tree plantation drive, he said that the government’s efforts and strategy over Covid-19 and tree plantation drive had proved very successful, which was acknowledged by the world. He underlined the need of keeping tourist spots clean and green in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan as recently, these places had attracted millions of tourists.

Earlier, Malik Amin Aslam briefed the President about the ongoing monsoon tree plantation drive under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami. He said that about 500 million saplings would be planted across Pakistan as a target set for monsoon plantation under 10BTT.

