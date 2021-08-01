‘Troika Plus’ to discuss Afghanistan in Doha

KABUL: Troika Plus meeting comprising Afghanistan’s key players, Pakistan, Russia, the United States, and China is planned to be arranged in the Qatari capital Doha on August 11.

The representatives of these four countries had previously met in April in Doha and concentrated on regional consensus for Afghanistan, Afghan media reported Saturday.

The meeting is apparently an extension of that held in April. Apart from the meetings of the four countries, the states were too visited by the Taliban delegations for diverse purposes. The meeting is planned to take place at a time when the Taliban are controlling over 200 districts out of 419 in Afghanistan. The fighters’ offensive got momentum after US president Joe Biden announced and launched full withdrawal of troops.

The decision by Joe Biden was criticized not only by Russia but also by China and recently by the Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan. The move was dubbed as US failure in Afghanistan and the latter criticized the move to be leaving a mess not only in Afghanistan but also in the region.

The US as Afghanistan’s key ally is striving to end its longest military engagement responsibly and is apparently seeking an inclusive government after their pullout. China is expressly worried about its major economic projects.

Pakistan has repeatedly said that the potential influx of refugees after the possible civil war in Afghanistan will be suffering for them and Russia is concerned about the security of its allies situated close to Afghanistan.