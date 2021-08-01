PTI to form next govt in Sindh, ‘forecasts’ Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Saturday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the next government in Sindh.

While addressing newly-elected office bearers of the municipal labour union, he said that PTI has formed government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and now it will form government in Sindh in the future.

The next general elections will be held on time in 2023, he said, adding that the position of the PTI is strengthening day by day.

To a question about prime minister of the AJ&K, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan knows who will be the premier of the AJ&K.

About Sindh government’s decision to impose complete lockdown to control spread of Covid-19, he said that the Sindh government will incur losses of the complete lockdown. He advised the provincial government to replicate the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The whole world praised smart lockdown policy of Imran Khan, he said.

He said that some forces are involved in conspiracies to undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan-China relations. However, these elements will not succeed in their evil designs, he said.

To a question about the Afghan ambassador’s daughter, Rasheed said that details of investigation into the incident and the video footage has been provided to the foreign office.

Police have released four drivers arrested in connection with the Afghan ambassador’s daughter case as they were innocent, he said.

Responding to a query about Noor Mukaddam murder case, he said that the accused in Noor Mukaddam case will be brought to justice at all costs and will not be spared under any circumstances.

“If I had the power, I would have shot the accused of Noor Mukaddam murder case to death,” he said.

He said that we will not be intimidated despite attack on Lal Haveli.

Unknown persons Friday opened fire on the Lal Haveli residence of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Rawalpindi and escaped from the scene.

He said that more than 190 CCTV cameras will be installed in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed said Rawalpindi will be made a city of universities.

He said that Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College will also be given the status of a university.

He said Nullah Lai Expressway project is his priority and its completion will change the landscape of the city.

