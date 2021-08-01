ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI to form next govt in Sindh, ‘forecasts’ Rashid

Fazal Sher 01 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Saturday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the next government in Sindh.

While addressing newly-elected office bearers of the municipal labour union, he said that PTI has formed government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and now it will form government in Sindh in the future.

The next general elections will be held on time in 2023, he said, adding that the position of the PTI is strengthening day by day.

To a question about prime minister of the AJ&K, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan knows who will be the premier of the AJ&K.

About Sindh government’s decision to impose complete lockdown to control spread of Covid-19, he said that the Sindh government will incur losses of the complete lockdown. He advised the provincial government to replicate the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The whole world praised smart lockdown policy of Imran Khan, he said.

He said that some forces are involved in conspiracies to undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan-China relations. However, these elements will not succeed in their evil designs, he said.

To a question about the Afghan ambassador’s daughter, Rasheed said that details of investigation into the incident and the video footage has been provided to the foreign office.

Police have released four drivers arrested in connection with the Afghan ambassador’s daughter case as they were innocent, he said.

Responding to a query about Noor Mukaddam murder case, he said that the accused in Noor Mukaddam case will be brought to justice at all costs and will not be spared under any circumstances.

“If I had the power, I would have shot the accused of Noor Mukaddam murder case to death,” he said.

He said that we will not be intimidated despite attack on Lal Haveli.

Unknown persons Friday opened fire on the Lal Haveli residence of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Rawalpindi and escaped from the scene.

He said that more than 190 CCTV cameras will be installed in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed said Rawalpindi will be made a city of universities.

He said that Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College will also be given the status of a university.

He said Nullah Lai Expressway project is his priority and its completion will change the landscape of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government CPEC COVID19 Imran Khan Sheikh Rasheed complete lockdown AJ&K

PTI to form next govt in Sindh, ‘forecasts’ Rashid

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.