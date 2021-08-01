MPA Nazir Chohan sent to jail

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Saturday denied further physical remand of MPA Nazir Chohan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sent him to jail in a case got registered by adviser to the prime minister on interior and accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Earlier the FIA produced Chohan before the court and requested for further custody of the MPA to complete the investigation.

The magistrate, however, turned down the request and sent Chohan on judicial remand.

The magistrate however granted two-day physical remand of Javed Jutt, a co-suspect of Chohan, to the FIA. Meanwhile, a sessions court issued notice to the FIA for August 2 on the bail petition of Chohan.

