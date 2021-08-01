ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIEDMC-managed industrial zones: Progress on development works reviewed

Recorder Report 01 Aug 2021

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Punjab Industrial Estate and Development (PIEDMC) office. Progress on development works in the PIEDMC managed industrial zones was reviewed.

It was decided to restore the auto support center in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat, which is abandoned for many years.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, board members and concerned officers attended the meeting. Chairman PEIDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi and CEO Ali Moazzam Syed gave a briefing on the ongoing projects.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi told the chair that development works in PIEDMC managed projects are being completed on priority basis.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to complete Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Multipurpose Business Center in time and prepare a comprehensive proposal for rehabilitation of the Auto Support Center. The provincial minister said that state of the art infrastructure and modern business facilities are being provided in the industrial zones, which would strengthen the economy of the province.

He further said that a modern Auto Technology park is being established in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and the Auto Support Center in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat will be connected to that Technology Park. Training classes for the students will be started at the Auto Support Center.

Provincial minister directed that the rehabilitation of the Auto Support Center should begin in this financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Aslam Iqbal provincial minister PIEDMC Punjab Industrial Estate and Development

PIEDMC-managed industrial zones: Progress on development works reviewed

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.