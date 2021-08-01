PIEDMC-managed industrial zones: Progress on development works reviewed

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Punjab Industrial Estate and Development (PIEDMC) office. Progress on development works in the PIEDMC managed industrial zones was reviewed.

It was decided to restore the auto support center in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat, which is abandoned for many years.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, board members and concerned officers attended the meeting. Chairman PEIDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi and CEO Ali Moazzam Syed gave a briefing on the ongoing projects.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi told the chair that development works in PIEDMC managed projects are being completed on priority basis.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to complete Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Multipurpose Business Center in time and prepare a comprehensive proposal for rehabilitation of the Auto Support Center. The provincial minister said that state of the art infrastructure and modern business facilities are being provided in the industrial zones, which would strengthen the economy of the province.

He further said that a modern Auto Technology park is being established in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and the Auto Support Center in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat will be connected to that Technology Park. Training classes for the students will be started at the Auto Support Center.

Provincial minister directed that the rehabilitation of the Auto Support Center should begin in this financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021