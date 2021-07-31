ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Speaker irked by FIA over failure to produce detained Punjab MPA

Recorder Report 31 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chauhdry Pervez Elahi on Friday was again irked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as it failed to produce detained MPA Nazir Chohan of Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group in the House for the second consecutive day even after his production orders were issued by the speaker on July 28.

The session ended after the recitation of Quran and Naat with no official business. Even the question-hour could not be taken up as Elahi categorically stated that the assembly session will not proceed until the detained MPA is produced in the House.

“The production order is not implemented as yet,” Elahi added.

The speaker adjourned the session to meet again on Monday at 2pm and the members supported and endorsed the decision of the speaker by tapping the desks.

Earlier, the session started after a delay of two hours from its scheduled time. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz were absent from the House.

A day earlier on Thursday, Elahi had said that no legislation of the government will be passed this way. “The assembly session will be summoned daily and only the issue of Nazir Chohan will be taken up until he is not produced here,” he added.

Elahi snubbed the bureaucracy and officials for not producing the MPA in the House and was actually perturbed by this situation for the second consecutive day.

“I issued his production orders on July 28. Why was Chohan not produced in the House? Do they want a fight with the Parliament,” he asked on Thursday.

He also said that bureaucracy will not be allowed to breach the privilege of the assembly’s members and the lesson would be taught to them through a recently passed bill about the privileges of lawmakers.

Nazir Chohan was arrested by FIA on Wednesday and was sent on physical remand for two days on a complaint registered against him by the Prime Minister’s aide on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahzad Akbar Usman Buzdar FIA Jahangir Tareen Hamza Shahbaz Nazir Chohan Chauhdry Pervez Elahi

