BoI secy to hold e-katcheri on Aug 2

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Secretary Board of Investment Fareena Mazhar will hold e-katcheri on August 2, from 4pm to 6pm to address the concerns of the business community.

To ensure maximum participation, the BOI will entertain queries via a dedicated telephone line and Zoom session.

The BOI welcomes participation of investors to address queries and concerns regarding ease of doing business (EoDB), foreign investment, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), work visas, establishing company branch/liaison office, and other areas relevant to the BOI’s mandate.

The BOI regional offices across Pakistan will also virtually participate in the e-katcheri.

The outreach initiative aims to establish linkage between the BOI officers and investors that will affect timely resolution of issues raised at the forum.

The exercise also embodies government’s resolve to promote a conducive business environment for facilitation of local and foreign investors.

