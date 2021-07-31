Rangers to assist KMC in firefighting, rescue operations: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Friday said that Pakistan Rangers will now be with KMC in fire fighting and rescue operations, which will lead to better and faster action in case of fire and other accidents in the city.

“We will take joint action to save the lives and property of the citizens. This co-operation should continue in the wider interest of the city,” the Administrator said while addressing an event after first batch of paramilitary rangers completed the four-week basic fire fighting training under the KMC’s Urban Rescue and Safety Unit.

Pakistan Rangers Sector Commander Colonel Pervez, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Rescue Commander KMC Humayun Khan, former Deputy Chief Fire Officer Naeem Yousaf and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that Sindh Rangers is ready to give six months physical training to the fire fighters of KMC. “This training will improve the physical and mental health of our fire fighters. In case of fire eruption anywhere, now KMC as well as Pakistan Rangers will come forward as a quick response,” he added.

Ahmed said that Pakistan Rangers has come forward in the spirit of service to save precious human lives in case of fire and other accidents in Karachi, adding that KMC has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Sindh Police for the same purpose.

The Administrator said that apart from fire fighting, KMC also carries out rescue work in case of any accident, while the department of City Wardens under KMC also provides its services to the citizens on traffic control and other occasions.

Addressing the function, Colonel Pervez of Pakistan Rangers said that they want to maintain law and order as well as serve the citizens in other fields and its personnel are full of the spirit of service to the people.

“After receiving basic fire fighting training, our men have the ability to work immediately with the KMC Fire Brigade in the event of a fire anywhere in the city,” he added. Colonel Pervez said that better results can be achieved through interaction between civic bodies.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is a central local body and its services are commendable.

Later, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed distributed certificates among the Rangers personnel who successfully completed basic fire fighting training from KMC Fire Brigade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021