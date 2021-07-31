ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
KE removes thousands of illegal connections

31 Jul 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continues its efforts against illegal encroachments and kunda network across the city of Karachi, pursuant to the uninterrupted provision of safe and reliable electric power to its valuable customers.

With the help of law enforcement agencies, KE teams were successful in disconnecting kunda related encroachments in 12 locations within the Malir area. More than 3000 kundas based illegal connections were removed in an area which has only 2500 legal metered connections. This indicates the magnitude of loss KE incurs in these locations. The illegal and unsafe connections from KE network were being used to energize both residential and commercial premises in Murad Memon Goth, Memon Goth and Malir Colony.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

K ELECTRIC ELECTRIC POWER illegal encroachments

KE removes thousands of illegal connections

