ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nigeria investigates cop indicted in US fraud trial

AFP 31 Jul 2021

LAGOS: Police in Nigeria say they have ordered an investigation after a social media celebrity standing trial in the US alleged that a senior officer was complicit in fraud.

Deputy Police Commissioner Abba Kyari was implicated by Nigerian influencer Ramos Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to money laundering and other crimes according to US court documents.

Nigeria’s police said late on Thursday they had “ordered an internal review” after receiving an indictment from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari”.

Spokesman Frank Mba said in the statement that the Nigerian police was committed “to the pursuit of justice”.

Hushpuppi’s crimes cost his victims almost $24 million (20 million euros) in total, the FBI said in a statement Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, known for showing off a lavish lifestyle on social media, was part of “an elaborate scheme to steal more than $1.1 million (925,000 euros) from a businessperson attempting to finance the construction of a school for children in Qatar,” the FBI said.

The statement added that Abbas pleaded guilty to his part in the school financing scam “as well as several other cyber and business email compromise schemes”.

According to the FBI, citing court documents, Abbas confessed to paying Kyari a bribe for the arrest of a former associate, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.

FBI US court Abba Kyari Frank Mba

Nigeria investigates cop indicted in US fraud trial

Karachi to undergo ‘mild’ lockdown from today

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Up to 1.4pc hike in POL products’ prices recommended

LNG supply chain: Ogra issues licences to Energas and Tabeer

Rs6.7bn refund to consumers approved by Nepra

80-year-old Ishrat explains why he has quit

SPI up 0.03pc WoW

Highest surge of Covid-19 cases of past two months reported

PSDP funds utilisation strategy mapped out

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.