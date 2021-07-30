ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand and stocks slip, tracking global moves

  • At 1617 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5975 against the dollar, roughly 0.3pc weaker, as the greenback made similar gains against a basket of currencies.
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand and stocks slipped on Friday, tracking global market moves, but the rand was on course for a weekly gain of over 1pc against the dollar thanks to a dovish tone from this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

At 1617 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5975 against the dollar, roughly 0.3pc weaker, as the greenback made similar gains against a basket of currencies.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell wrong-footed dollar bulls this week by saying that interest rate increases were "a ways away" and the job market still had "some ground to cover."

South African rand opens slightly firmer; eyes on Fed minutes

Riskier currencies such as the rand thrive on U.S. rates staying low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for so-called carry trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets.

Upbeat trade and budget data on Friday had little impact on rand trading.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index lost 0.85pc at 68,971 points, while the Top-40 index closed 0.86pc weaker at 62,852 points.

Local bullion miners Gold Fields and Harmony Gold lost 1.35pc and 3.39pc respectively, as gold prices edged off a two-week high.

South Africa's rand Gold Prices U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Johannesburg Stock Exchange

South Africa's rand and stocks slip, tracking global moves

Sindh postpones exams, closes universities until August 8

Cash-strapped Pakistan purchases pricey LNG for Sept

Pakistan not siding with any group in Afghanistan, says Fawad

US CDC internal report says Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox: report

UAE banks successfully conclude Pakistan’s $350m Murabaha syndicated loan

KSE-100 suffers 257-point fall as surge in Covid-19 cases takes toll

Taliban fighters enter provincial capital, clash with Afghan forces

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters