ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ gains

  • The benchmark closed higher on Thursday
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street's gains on the back of strong earnings and a pickup in US economic growth. An extended lockdown in the most populous state of New South Wales, however, continues to weigh on sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.1%, a 79.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Australian, NZ shares up

The benchmark closed higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ gains

